Terrebonne Parish floodgate closures beginning Thursday ahead of tropical system

From the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District:

Due to the possibility of Terrebonne Parish being affected by a tropical system beginning this coming Friday the following floodgates will be closed:

The following gates will begin to close tomorrow, Thursday, June 17 starting at 6:00 am: Upper Little Caillou Auxiliary Barge, Humble, Bush Canal, Lower Dularge, Pointe-aux-Chenes, Gibson and Bayou Grand Caillou.

The HNC Bubba Dove, Cocodrie, and Falgout Canal gates will close Friday, June 18 beginning at 6:00 am.