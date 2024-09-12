Terrebonne Parish floodgates begin to reopen following Hurricane Francine

LPSD announces schools to remain closed on Friday, September 13September 12, 2024
The Terrebonne Parish Levee and Conservation District has announced certain floodgates are beginning to open.
See the full list here:
- Bush Canal (OPEN)
- HNC Bubba Dove
- Bayou Grand Caillou
- Boudreaux Canal Sector
- Bayou Terrebonne Sector (OPEN)
- Bayou Petit Caillou (OPEN)
- Pointe aux Chenes
- Humble Canal
- Bayou Black
- Bayou Dularge (OPEN)
- Placid Canal
- Upper Little Caillou
- Falgout Canal
- Pointe aux Chenes Marina
- Marmande Canal Structure
- Grand Bayou
For an updated list, please check back this afternoon. For questions, call (985) 868-8523.