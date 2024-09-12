Terrebonne Parish floodgates begin to reopen following Hurricane Francine

The Terrebonne Parish Levee and Conservation District has announced certain floodgates are beginning to open.

See the full list here:

Bush Canal (OPEN)

HNC Bubba Dove

Bayou Grand Caillou

Boudreaux Canal Sector

Bayou Terrebonne Sector (OPEN)

Bayou Petit Caillou (OPEN)

Pointe aux Chenes

Humble Canal

Bayou Black

Bayou Dularge (OPEN)

Placid Canal

Upper Little Caillou

Falgout Canal

Pointe aux Chenes Marina

Marmande Canal Structure

Grand Bayou

For an updated list, please check back this afternoon. For questions, call (985) 868-8523.