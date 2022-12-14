Terrebonne Parish: For emergency weather information, download the TOHSEP app

December 14, 2022

Terrebonne Parish residents: there is an easy way to receive emergency notices from Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

 

These notices can include weather bulletins, flood warnings, hurricane evacuation information, and more from Terrebonne OHSEP.

 

To download the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness app for smartphones and tablets, you can search “Terrebonne OHSEP” in Google Play or Apple App Store. You can also click on links below or scan the QR code.


 

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/terrebonne-parish-ohsep/id1572312294

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ocv.terrebonneparishems

Mary Ditch
