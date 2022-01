Terrebonne Parish is still taking requests for residential demolition.

There are certain requirements to meet to be eligible:

Hurricane Ida damaged your home beyond repair You have NOT received insurance proceeds or other funding to assist with the demolition of your storm damaged structure

The request form states there is no guarantee that work will be performed by submitting the form. All local and FEMA requirements must be met before participation is approved. Please note this is for residential property and not commercial. Click here to fill and submit the request.