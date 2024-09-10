Terrebonne Parish implements curfews

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet will implement a curfew for all areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee system beginning tonight, September 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. until further notice.

A Parish wide curfew will go into effect on Wednesday morning beginning at 8 a.m. until further notice.

