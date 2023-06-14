Terrebonne Parish launches MyGovernmentOnline Software System

Parish President Gordon Dove and his administration, along with Clay Naquin, Director of Solid, Hazardous, and Recycling Waste Department, are pleased to announce the launch of a new software, MyGovernmentOnline (MGO). The software has been developed with distinct features to assist both the public and Parish government staff in an efficient and effective manner.

For the public, the most notable improvement will be the new customer portal. This interface will replace the existing parish webforms and provide a mobile-friendly solution for requests. The portal will generate work orders directly in the system, which can be tracked in real time by the public through a management dashboard.

Clay Naquin expressed enthusiasm for the MGO GPS system implemented in the Solid, Hazardous, and Recycling Waste Department’s vehicles. He stated, “The MGO system has enabled us to enhance efficiency by better dispatching work crews, while keeping real-time track of progress. The modern dashboard is particularly impressive. It’s like a command center that allows me to monitor all operations from one screen, while our office workers leverage dual monitors to perform routing and dispatch seamlessly.”

Parish President Dove expressed high hopes for the new platform. President Dove stated, “Our aim with MGO is to foster unity across all our departments, allowing continuity among operations. It is a crucial tool for our public, enabling them to submit issues swiftly and stay informed at all times. This robust, web-based solution will ensure we’re always just a click away by offering a user-friendly customer portal that will support a more efficient response from our departments.”

The MGO software was developed by the South Central Planning & Development Commission, a local Economic Development District (EDD) based in Terrebonne Parish. The software partnership program, open to any jurisdiction, was a response to high prices and a lack of customization in private sector offerings. Today, MGO’s partnerships span hundreds of jurisdictions across 23 states. MGO is the number one permit software in Louisiana and its Public Works and Asset Management Modules are swiftly gaining popularity.

Terrebonne Parish is committed to serving its residents by providing services that make the parish a safe, attractive and enjoyable place to live, work, and visit. For more information about the MGO software, visit www.tpcg.org.