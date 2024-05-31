Terrebonne Parish leads state numbers in opioid-related deaths

During the recent Terrebonne Parish Council meeting on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, Terrebonne Parish Community Social Worker Christie Howard, along with Dr. Eric Brooks, Ms. Kayla Guerrero, and Mr. Dominick Ordoyne from the Louisiana Department of Health Region III Office presented current data regarding the dire state of the opioid crisis in Terrebonne Parish.

“These numbers emphasize the persistent and growing challenge we face with this opioid crisis,” explained Dr. Brooks. “There is a great need for sustained intervention.”

Terrebonne Parish currently stands out with an overdose death rate of about 68 per 100,000 residents in 2022, significantly higher than the Louisiana state average of 52 per 100,000. Neighboring parishes average around 47 per 100,000. These high rates are partially due to the introduction of fentanyl on the market, particularly among young community members, which is 50x stronger than heroin.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, in 2022, 1,420 people died in Louisiana as a result of opioids, with 1,216 of those as a direct result of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. In 2018, there were 201 deaths from synthetic opioids, a 606% increase in just four years. According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing the United States.

“Efforts to address this pandemic have to be multifaceted and collaborative,” continued Dr. Brooks. “No one can do this alone. Our goal is to build a resilient and informed community capable of addressing and overcoming this crisis.”

Representatives at the meeting encouraged enhanced data collection and surveillance, community awareness and education, presentations on drug addiction to those incarcerated, access to treatment and recover services, and support to first responders as means of helping with the crisis.

Louisiana Department of Health Unit III representatives are also working to train nurses at the Terrebonne Parish School District, first responders, and other community leaders on how to distribute Narcan in the case of an emergency, as well as presentations on the dangers of drug addiction. Anyone suffering from an opioid addiction can pick up Narcan (a nasal spray which reverses the effects of a drug overdose) for free at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit.

For more information about the opioid crisis in Louisiana and how to find help near you, please visit the Louisiana Department of Health online.

To watch the full Terrebonne Parish Council meeting, please click here.