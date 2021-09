The Terrebonne Parish Library North Branch and Gibson Branch will be open tomorrow, Tuesday 9/14/2021.

Open:

Monday – Saturday

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Both libraries have available internet, fax machines, copying machines, and computer use.

Story time will begin the week of September 20, 2021.

The Main Library will be closed for an extended period for mold remediation.