Terrebonne Parish Library named Public Library of the Year!

The Louisiana Library Association recognized the Terrebonne Parish Library as the best public library system in the state with the James O. Modisette Award for 2022.

“This honor is a dedication to the staff who work tirelessly for the community. The library board and staff set the bar high to provide services and state-of-the-art technology. The residents of Terrebonne Parish deserve the best library system,” Library Director Mary Cosper-LeBoeuf said.

The award is given in even-numbered years and recognizes the achievements of outstanding public libraries in Louisiana for their service to the community and dedication to improving patron experience.

“Their efforts to bring joy to nursing home residents via butterfly hellos during the pandemic shutdown, eye towards creative public service, and community partner relationships, as well as efforts to improve technological resource availability for their parish left no doubt that Terrebonne Parish Library is well deserving of the 2022 James O Modisette Award for Public Libraries,” said JeremyBolom, Louisiana Library Association president.

The Terrebonne Parish Library won the award in 2004 after the completion of the 70,000-square-foot main library and has been a finalist five times for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The award was named for James O. Modisette, who was chair of the Louisiana Library Commission from 1927 to 1942 and also authored the state library law passed in 1926.