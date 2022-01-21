Terrebonne Parish Library Partners with Online Drivers Ed service to offer Free Online Practice Test

The Terrebonne Parish Library is partnering with Driving-Test.org, an online education program to help prepare future drivers to hit the road. TPL is providing patrons with a free Louisiana OMV practice test, a course that will provide access to the Louisiana driver’s handbooks, practice tests, simulators, and immediate grade results.

Practice exams are available for the following courses:

Car test

CDL test

Motorcycle Test

The LA OMV recommends that you read the official Driver Guides Handbook before attending the course, which can be read online or download it here https://driving-tests.org/louisiana/la-dmv-drivers-handbook-manual/.

To register for the courses visit https://mytpl.org/ or for more information, please contact The Terrebonne Parish Library at (985) 876-5861.