Terrebonne Parish Library Partners with Online Drivers Ed service to offer Free Online Practice Test

January 21, 2022
January 21, 2022

The Terrebonne Parish Library is partnering with Driving-Test.org, an online education program to help prepare future drivers to hit the road. TPL is providing patrons with a free Louisiana OMV practice test, a course that will provide access to the Louisiana driver’s handbooks, practice tests, simulators, and immediate grade results.

Practice exams are available for the following courses:



  • Car test
  • CDL test
  • Motorcycle Test

The LA OMV recommends that you read the official Driver Guides Handbook before attending the course, which can be read online or download it here https://driving-tests.org/louisiana/la-dmv-drivers-handbook-manual/.

To register for the courses visit https://mytpl.org/ or for more information, please contact The Terrebonne Parish Library at (985) 876-5861.



