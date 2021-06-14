Terrebonne Parish Library Partners with Second Harvest to Feed Local Youth

Starting today, June 14, The Terrebonne Parish Library System (TPLS) will be providing curbside frozen lunches provided by Second Harvest Food Bank at select branches.

The TPLS partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank 5 years ago to fulfill an unmet need in the community.

“Children in our parish who depend on getting breakfast and lunch at school become very food insecure during the summer,” TPLS Community Outreach Coordinator Kati Callais said. “At that time, there were no organizations in the area doing daily meals.”

She said that the program is just one of the many organizations helping to feed children in the summer months. “For the last two years, we have focused our meal distribution in the Dulac and Gibson areas because we feel that these populations would face the most barriers to getting to another food distribution location,” Callais said.

At the Dulac branch, located at 200 Badou Drive, curbside distribution takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the curbside service is held at the Gibson branch, located at 6400 Bayou Black Drive.

There are no restrictions on picking up the lunches and children do not need to be present. These meals are prepared to be heated properly before consumption.

For more information, contact Kati Callais at kcallais@mytpl.org or (985) 876-5861, ext. 233.