Terrebonne Parish Library reveals statistics for 2023

The Terrebonne Parish Library System hosted an outstanding year of public service, programs, and resources in 2023 to help educate, entertain, and encourage personal and professional growth for the diverse population of Terrebonne Parish.

Some of these successes include:

People visited the library 241,304 times across seven locations.

across seven locations. 230,764 items were checked out in digital and physical formats.

in digital and physical formats. Staff answered 251,040 questions asked in person and online.

asked in person and online. 112,987 people attended 3,565 programs hosted by the library.

attended hosted by the library. People used public access computers 55,267 times .

. 2,874 meetings were held at the library.

were held at the library. Study rooms were booked 6,580 times.

These impacts are not possible without the community’s support. The library’s mission is reaffirmed with each visit, interaction, donation, and item circulation made by every library user.

The Terrebonne Parish Library System is dedicated to serving the community and would like to thank the community for its continued support for the library.