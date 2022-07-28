Terrebonne Parish Library System implements new business hours on August 1

Scalise Introduces Bill Protecting Smart Device Users from Being Involuntarily RecordedJuly 28, 2022
Chadwick “Chad” OncaleJuly 28, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Library System announced new business hours beginning on August 1, 2022. The following is an updated schedule for all libraries in Terrebonne Parish:
Main Library Branch hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
North and East Branches:
- Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Bayou Branches (Chauvin, Dulac, Dularge, Gibson and Montegut)
- Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.