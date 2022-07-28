Terrebonne Parish Library System implements new business hours on August 1

Terrebonne Parish Library System announced new business hours beginning on August 1, 2022. The following is an updated schedule for all libraries in Terrebonne Parish:

Main Library Branch hours:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

North and East Branches:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bayou Branches (Chauvin, Dulac, Dularge, Gibson and Montegut)