Terrebonne Parish Library to host Exam Cram

As the end of the school year approaches, Terrebonne Parish Library will host an Exam Cram. The resource is available for students in ninth grade and up who are looking for a calm place to study for final exams.
The Main Library will host Exam Cram from May 23-27 in the Youth Services Department. The space will be set up with study rooms, Wi-Fi, reference help, snacks and stress relieving activities for high school and college students. For more information visit TPL on Facebook
