Terrebonne Parish Library’s 2021 Summer Program to begin June 1

Terrebonne Parish Library’s 2021 Summer Program sponsored by the Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library will help build better reading habits, discover new books, open up the mind, and win prizes!

The theme will be “Tails and Tales,” which will feature animal stores. They will have in-house programs that include storytime, crafts, computer classes, and more. Select branches across the parish will also have snacks available. All nine branches will also include weekly take-home crafts and have virtual programming for those who cannot attend in person.

Children, teens, and adults will be awarded for a minimum of twenty minutes of reading per day every five days and the books must be library books. Participants will receive a certificate and an “I Love My Library” yard sign, an entry into the library’s annual summer raffle, and a “brag tag” after the first five days. There will also be an option between reusable straws or decals instead of the “brag tag” for teenagers. The Kiwanis Club of Houma has helped sponsor the annual bike raffle.

Participants will earn additional raffle entries and “brag tags” every five days. There will also be prizes for the different age groups upon completion of the program. Adults and teens will be able to win a Kindle Fire tablet, and children K-12 will be able to win a bicycle and helmet.

Registration opens June 1 and runs through the end of summer, July 31. Space is limited and registration is required. Visit mytpl.org/srp to register.

For more information, contact Naomi Magola at 985-876-5861, opt. 3.

By Heidi Guidry

Photo by Adam Winger.