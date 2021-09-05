Terrebonne Parish NAACP, local officials partnering to provide Hurricane relief supplies

The Terrebonne Parish NAACP is partnering with Councilmen John Navy and Carl Harding, School Board members Gregory Harding and Michael Lagarde, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet and State Senator Mike Fesi for a hurricane relief supplies giveaway.

The event begins today, Sept. 5, at noon at the NAACP office, 7163 Park Ave.

Organizers will have water, food, baby diapers and other supplies. They will also serve hot meals.

For any questions, contact NAACP President Jerome Boykin at (985) 209-7576.