Terrebonne Parish Nature & Recreation Conservatory Project is Underway

Did you hear about the exciting news for Terrebonne Parish? There are plans in motion for The Terrebonne Parish Nature & Recreation Conservatory project!

According to a public announcement by Councilwoman Jessica Domangue, the project has been in the works for two years. The conservatory is a multipurpose trail, kayak, and nature conservatory that will be on the new Shell property retention. The Shell property was donated to Terrebonne Parish in 2019. With over 4,139 acres of land that lays by La. 24/La. and Savanne Road/U.S. 90, the property is currently being developed into a drainage project that will have retention for 1.8 billion gallons of stormwater. Not only does the project add to Terrebonne Parish’s quality of life, it also addresses the need for water control improvements. “This project could not be possible without the whole-hearted support of Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove and his administration, GIS Engineering, LLC, and Shell,” said Domangue.