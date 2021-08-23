Terrebonne Parish Offers Commodities to Low-Income Families

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Department of Housing & Human Services is offering commodities to low-income families.

Anyone interested in applying must register at one of the designated sites in order to receive food at the first distribution.

Mechanicville Gym – 8/24/21, 8am – 10am

Houma Civic Center – 8/24/21, 1pm – 3pm

Bayou Tower (Residents Only) – 8/25/21, 8am – 10am

Ward Seven Citizen Club – 8/25/21, 1pm – 3pm

Gibson Gym – 8/26/21, 8am – 10am

Schriever Gym – 8/26/21, 1pm – 3pm

Dulac Community Center – 8/27/21, 8am – 10am

Applications will not be taken outside of the times listed. Applicants must provide copies of the following:

Social security cards for EVERY member living in your household. Must be a paper card issued by the social security office. NO PLASTIC or METAL CARDS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

A current and valid Driver’s License or Picture ID with the person’s name on it for everyone 18 and older in the household. Handicapped ID’s WILL NOT be accepted. It cannot be an expired license or ID.

Current proof of income for everyone in household receiving income (Ex. last 4 consecutive check stubs, 2021 social security or SSI printout), 2021 retirement letter, 2021 income tax forms if self employed, etc. If you receive unemployment, they will need the printout for the last 30 days of payment and must have your name on the printout. *Please note: bank statements WILL NOT be accepted as proof of income*

Proof of residency (Ex. Bill or other piece of mail in your name at your physical address). It must have a name and address on the bill to be accepted and must be dated within the last 30 days.

For more information please call (985) 873-6817. Auxiliary Aids and Services are Available Upon Request to Individuals with Disabilities. 1-800-947-5277 TDD | LRS 1-800-543-2099 | (TDD) 1-800-256-1523 (Voice)