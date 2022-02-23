Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Launches New Smartphone App

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove and the Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the release of a smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the agency to connect with Terrebonne residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
“Providing emergency information quickly and efficiently to all our resident is a priority of my administration and myself” Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove said. “This app will also allow residents to report incidents such as street flooding, power outages or any weather-related incident that will be instantly emailed to the Parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The app will be beneficial to all residents preparing for the upcoming 2022 hurricane season.”
The Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness smartphone app was developed by myEMAapp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove and the Terrebonne Office of Homeland
Security and Emergency Preparedness
myEMAapp.com specializes in smartphone app development for emergency management agencies and public safety organizations across the country. Developing more than 500 apps, OCV, LLC designs and creates custom apps for state, county and local government agencies.
“Over 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”
The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Terrebonne OHSEP”.