Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Launches New Smartphone App

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove and the Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the release of a smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the agency to connect with Terrebonne residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

“Providing emergency information quickly and efficiently to all our resident is a priority of my administration and myself” Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove said. “This app will also allow residents to report incidents such as street flooding, power outages or any weather-related incident that will be instantly emailed to the Parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. The app will be beneficial to all residents preparing for the upcoming 2022 hurricane season.”

The Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness smartphone app was developed by myEMAapp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as: