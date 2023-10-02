Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security posts Burn Ban update

Update to Statewide Burn Ban: On August 25, 2023, the Office of State Fire Marshal issued a statewide burn ban prohibiting all private burning with no limitations.

On September 29, 2023, the burn ban was modified to allow for private burning upon permission of the local fire department or local government. As authorized in the current burn ban issued by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, Parish President Gordon Dove will continue the burn ban in Terrebonne Parish until further notice.