Terrebonne Parish officially cancels all Mardi Gras parades

Terrebonne Parish has officially canceled all Mardi Gras parades.

In a memorandum sent from Earl Eues, Director of Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, it is recommended that the parish cancel any anticipated Mardi Gras parades. The memo sites the the following facts as reasons for the recommendation: only 10.13 percent of the parish being completely vaccinated; the absence of guidelines for parades; the current proclamation stating that events where capacity and crowd control cannot be maintained are not allowed; CDC recommending large gatherings be avoided; among others.

The entire memo can be viewed below or by clicking here: Current State of Louisiana and the US CDC COVID Restrictions Letter 3-15-2021