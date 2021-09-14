Terrebonne Parish officials asking for public’s help in ensuring drainage systems are clear

TOHSEP:

TPCG Public Works Department has crews, contractors and US Army personnel assessing, prioritizing and removing the debris blocking our drainage systems in Terrebonne Parish. These crews have been working around the clock since Hurricane Ida to remove debris from all drainage systems.

However, TPCG Public Works is requesting the public’s assistance with ensuring catch basins and culverts are open and remain open as we experience heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours in Terrebonne due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.