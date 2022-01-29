Terrebonne Parish Opens Pre-K Registration on February 1

The Terrebonne Parish School District released enrollment information and requirements for parents who are registering their child for pre-kindergarten at all Terrebonne Parish Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Pre-K applications will be available on February 1 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the following elementary schools:
Those registering their children for pre-kindergarten must provide to following documents:
Proof of income (every adult in the home must provide two recent pay stubs), or SNAP case details (must includes child’s name, parent/guardian’s name, and expiration date- MUST BE CURRENT
Child’s birth certificate child’s birth date between 10/01/2017- 09/30/2018
Child’s social security card
Child’s current immunization record
All Pre-K applications are viewed for acceptance primarily according to income. Families above income guidelines are encouraged to apply to be placed on a waitlist.
For more information, please contact the Terrebonne Parish School Board Office at 985- 876-7400, or view the flyer on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/terrebonneparishschooldistrict.