Terrebonne Parish Opens Pre-K Registration on February 1

The Terrebonne Parish School District released enrollment information and requirements for parents who are registering their child for pre-kindergarten at all Terrebonne Parish Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Pre-K applications will be available on February 1 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the following elementary schools:

Acadian

Bayou Black

Bourg

Broadmoor

Coteau Bayou Blue

Dularge

Gibson

Grand Calliou

Honduras

Legion Park

Lisa Park

Montegut

Mulberry

Oakshire

Schriever

Southdown

Upper Little Calliou

Those registering their children for pre-kindergarten must provide to following documents:

Proof of income (every adult in the home must provide two recent pay stubs), or SNAP case details (must includes child’s name, parent/guardian’s name, and expiration date- MUST BE CURRENT

Proof of domicile (street) address. Homeowners must provide 2 current bills (water/electric) and renters must provide their lease and one current bill, those who live with someone must provide an affidavit and two current bills for affiant.

Child’s birth certificate child’s birth date between 10/01/2017- 09/30/2018

Child’s social security card

Child’s current immunization record

Guardianshop or prove custody (filed with Clerk of Court) if applicable.

All Pre-K applications are viewed for acceptance primarily according to income. Families above income guidelines are encouraged to apply to be placed on a waitlist.

For more information, please contact the Terrebonne Parish School Board Office at 985- 876-7400, or view the flyer on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/terrebonneparishschooldistrict.