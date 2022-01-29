Terrebonne Parish Opens Pre-K Registration on February 1

January 28, 2022
January 28, 2022

The Terrebonne Parish School District released enrollment information and requirements for parents who are registering their child for pre-kindergarten at all Terrebonne Parish Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Pre-K applications will be available on February 1 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the following elementary schools:

  • Acadian
  • Bayou Black
  • Bourg
  • Broadmoor
  • Coteau Bayou Blue
  • Dularge
  • Gibson
  • Grand Calliou
  • Honduras
  • Legion Park
  • Lisa Park
  • Montegut
  • Mulberry
  • Oakshire
  • Schriever
  • Southdown
  • Upper Little Calliou

Those registering their children for pre-kindergarten must provide to following documents:



  • Proof of income (every adult in the home must provide two recent pay stubs), or SNAP case details (must includes child’s name, parent/guardian’s name, and expiration date- MUST BE CURRENT

  • Proof of domicile (street) address. Homeowners must provide 2 current bills (water/electric) and renters must provide their lease and one current bill, those who live with someone must provide an affidavit and two current bills for affiant.

  • Child’s birth certificate child’s birth date between 10/01/2017- 09/30/2018

  • Child’s social security card

  • Child’s current immunization record

  • Guardianshop or prove custody (filed with Clerk of Court) if applicable.

All Pre-K applications are viewed for acceptance primarily according to income. Families above income guidelines are encouraged to apply to be placed on a waitlist.

For more information, please contact the Terrebonne Parish School Board Office at 985- 876-7400,  or view the flyer on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/terrebonneparishschooldistrict.



