Terrebonne Parish Opens Temporary Severe Weather Shelter

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has authorized the opening of the Dumas Auditorium as a temporary severe weather shelter for persons residing in a FEMA or State of Louisiana travel trailer (RV) or modular home unit due to the approaching severe weather system that will impact Terrebonne Parish today, Wednesday, March 30. Residents who are uncomfortable residing in their damaged homes are also encouraged to use the temporary shelter.

The temporary severe weather shelter will be located at the Dumas Auditorium at 301 W. Tunnel Blvd in Houma. The temporary shelter will open at 3:00 p.m. and remain open until severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own food, water, and other items needed to make themselves comfortable. Pets are allowed ONLY if they are on a leash or in a kennel. Pet owners are required to bring their own pet food and bowls.

The temporary shelter is only being provided for those who feel they need a safer place than their current house, travel trailer, or modular home unit. No food or bedding will be available at the temporary shelter and the shelter will close this evening after the threat of severe weather has passed through Terrebonne Parish.

Transportation for residents residing in travel trailers at the Rebecca Plantation group site will be provided by the Good Earth Transit system. A transit bus will be available at the Good Earth Transit bus stop located on Rebecca Plantation Boulevard at 2:00 p.m. and will leave promptly at 2:30 p.m. to bring residents to the temporary severe weather shelter. Residents will be brought back to the group site upon the closure of the temporary shelter tonight.

Residents in FEMA or State of Louisiana travel trailers (RV), modular home units, or damaged homes are encouraged to seek safe shelter at a relative or friend’s home if possible.