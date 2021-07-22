Terrebonne Parish President closing Government Towers to the Public

In a memorandum to all department heads and tenants, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove said he decided to close Government Towers to all visitors effective today due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers.

From the Parish President:

Because of the recent severe spike in COVID-19 numbers, I have decided to close Government Towers to all visitors effective today, Thursday, July 22, 2021. I am also strongly urging everyone to use masks upon entering the building and while walking through the building until they reach their final destination. The security guards will also be implementing the THOR temperature check systems for all entering the building.

David Drury, Buildings Manager, will be posting a listing of all tenants and their phone numbers for visitors who have appointments to call.

Captain Bobbie O’Bryan, HPD, will notify the security guard service of the above and will calibrate the THOR temperature units for everyone to use upon entering the building.

We apologize for the inconvenience this creates, but safety of everyone is paramount in keeping this pandemic under control.

Please advise your employees if they are sick to stay home.

Respectfully,

Gordon E. Dove Parish President