Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove announced the completion of the Elliot Jones Pump Station

CASA of Terrebonne to host 2nd Annual Pairings for a Purpose
June 23, 2023

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove announced this afternoon, June 23, 2023, that the Elliot Jones Pump Station in Gibson is complete. The pump station includes four 60-inch pumps with four 900 horsepower electric motors with two backup generators. The pump station is capable of pumping 1 million gallons of water every two minutes.


The Elliot Jones Pump Station combined with the Hanson Canal Pump Station, which was completed three years ago and includes four 60-inch pumps, can pump a combined 1 million gallons per minute to pump out the 108,000 acre Chacahoula Basin.

These projects pump Bayou Black, Westgate, Sugarwood, Lakes , Manchester area , Savanne road, highway 311 , Gray, Schriever, Gibson , Donner , Chacahoula Southdown, Valhi and more.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

June 23, 2023

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Cindy forms overnight

Read more