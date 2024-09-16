Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron announces plans for full utility restoration over next several days

Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron updated citizens on the current progress of Hurricane Francine utilities restoration in a Facebook video this morning.

The Parish President warned residents to be vigilant about contractor fraud, urging those completing repairs not to sign anything under duress. PODs (points of distribution) across the parish have closed as of 6:00 PM yesterday.

“We are working with Parish Utilities and are hoping to have everything fully restored in the next couple of days,” said Parish President Bergeron. “We are prioritizing homes over streetlights, and are currently working through individual residential issues. Be on the lookout for FEMA, state, and local information coming out soon on our Facebook page. As always stay safe and God bless.”

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook page.