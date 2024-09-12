Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron details plan to restore power by Sunday

In a recent Facebook video, Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron addressed concerns relating to Hurricane Francine, addressing a plan to have all power restored by Sunday.

Parish President Bergeron explained that after the worst of Hurricane Francine passed yesterday evening, which made landfall in Terrebonne Parish as a Category 2 storm, crews were immediately dispatched to inspect the levee systems and identify any dangerous repairs that needed to be completed.

“We were able to move the ball today and I think we are going to see some success,” said Parish President Bergeron. “I also know everyone is concerned about utilities, and we currently have about 60,000 citizens without power. If everything goes well, we are hoping to have everything restored by Sunday.”

Parish President Bergeron explained that while safety of workers and citizens is the number one priority, members of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government are dedicated to having everything back in working order in a matter of days.

For more information or to watch the entire video, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.