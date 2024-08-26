Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron issues statement on recent power outages

Earlier today, Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron issued a response relating to the recent power outages affecting the local community.

“Good afternoon, Terrebonne Parish, I’m reaching out today to talk about power outages. I can tell you I’m just as frustrated as our residents as just last night, I lost power also,” began Parish President Bergeron. “We are working everyday to understand what may be causing these issues, and to see what we can do to make sure these issues are resolved. There is a lot of confusion about whether these outages are related to the power plant, Hurricane Ida repairs, or just everyday system errors, and it is a combination of all these things.”

President Bergeron continued, detailing that the government is currently in the process of getting the Terrebonne Parish Power Plant funded and rebuilt, which is estimated to be a 3-5 year process. In the meantime, temporary generators are providing power. There are also currently 847 line repairs that will be finished by the first quarter of 2025, which are directly related to Hurricane Ida damage.

In response to the everyday systems, each time there is a power outage, crews are analyzing root causes to make sure that short term and long term goals are being met to maintain consistent power for residents.

“I can guarantee you we are working hard everyday to make sure we are providing power, and everything that goes along with it, in our area as we continue to move Terrebonne Parish forward,” finished President Bergeron.

For more information, and to watch the video in full, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Facebook page.