Terrebonne Parish President lifting mask mandate for government buildings

On April 27, 2021, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued proclamation number 79 JBE 2021, to allow local businesses and local governments to decide on whether masks would be worn in local business establishments and local governmental offices. On May 27, 2021, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued proclamation number 93 JBE 2021, stating that the statewide face covering mandate was no longer in effect and those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are still strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while interacting with members of the public.

Based on Governor Edwards’ current proclamation, Parish President Gordon Dove will remove the mandatory mask mandate for visitors within all Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government-operated buildings and facilities, effective, Thursday, June 10, 2021.

All other Local and State governmental offices and buildings, such as the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 32nd Judicial Courts, the Terrebonne Clerk of Courts Office, etc., will have the authority whether or not to mandate mask wearing and temperature checks of employees or visitors if they wish to do so. The Terrebonne Parish Council will also have the authority whether or not to mandate mask wearing and temperature checks of all persons attending Parish Council meetings.

In accordance with an order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on January 29, 2021, all individuals shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth while passengers and operators of public conveyances, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, buses, taxis and ride-shares. This includes the Terrebonne Parish Good Earth Transit System.

As per the Governor’s proclamation, all correctional institutions in the State of Louisiana shall continue to require a face covering over the nose and mouth.

Parish President Dove would like to thank all Parish residents for “doing their part” in preventing the spread of the COVID in Terrebonne Parish during this pandemic and to remind residents that we are still in a pandemic and all residents should continue to follow social distancing and good handwashing and disinfecting practices until the pandemic is declared over by the Federal government. Parish President Dove also encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help prevent the spread of the virus.