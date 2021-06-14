Terrebonne Parish providing financial assistance for residents pursuing higher education

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Community Action Program is providing financial assistance to those interested in obtaining a certification or degree.

Terrebonne Parish residents who meet the appropriate income limits and are enrolled in a program that does not take more than two years to complete are eligible to apply to the program.

Residents can schedule an appointment by calling (985) 873-6817. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found below: