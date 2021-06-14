Terrebonne Parish providing financial assistance for residents pursuing higher education

June 14, 2021
June 14, 2021

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Community Action Program is providing financial assistance to those interested in obtaining a certification or degree.

Terrebonne Parish residents who meet the appropriate income limits and are enrolled in a program that does not take more than two years to complete are eligible to apply to the program.



Residents can schedule an appointment by calling (985) 873-6817. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information can be found below:



