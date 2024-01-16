Terrebonne Parish Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17

Mary & Al Danos Family Foundation Contributes $3M for Naming Rights to Nicholls State University Al Danos College of Business AdministrationJanuary 16, 2024
Lafourche Parish Public Schools will be closed Wed. Jan 17January 16, 2024
Due to multiple heating issues in our schools and the low temperatures overnight and into the morning, Terrebonne Parish Schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024. Central Office and Federal Offices will open at 9:00 A.M.
We will utilize our first “banked” day, May 17th as a make-up day for students and May 20th for teachers as per calendar.