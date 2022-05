Terrebonne Parish Recreation is accepting applications for the Youth Flag Football League. Parents can register their child now through June 24, online or in-person. Registration is open for the following teams:

Peewee League (ages 7-8)

Junior Varsity League (ages 9-10)

Varsity League (ages 11-12)

Parents must provide the following documentation upon registration:

Working, verifiable email address

A digital copy of your child’s birth certificate

Coordinators encourage parents to register their child during the early registration phase as the roster is expected to fill quickly. Registration can be completed online here.