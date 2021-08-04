Terrebonne Parish Recreation seeks grant for potential dog park

Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) has been selected as a finalist in the national PetSafe® “Bark For Your Park” program for a chance to receive a grant to construct Terrebonne Parish’s first safe and hygienic off-leash dog park, TPR announced via social media.

Five finalists will be awarded a grant based on a public vote of the qualified cities.

The organization is asking for the public’s help in spreading the word about the potential funding and the need for votes to make the park a reality.

To vote, folks can scan the CR code found below or visit https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/locations/houma-la

Individuals can vote once daily per email address at the link above until August 31.

TPR wrote:

“We would LOVE to be able to add a dedicated place for our residents and their furry friends, companions and service animals to safely run, play, exercise, bond and make new friends; adding to their overall quality of life. We also plan to use pavilions in this area to host training & health classes for pets and their owners and work with shelter and rescue organizations to offer adoption events.

“Plans include separate small dog and large dog play areas, double gates for safe entry, puppy hydration fountains, agility stations, shaded rest areas, benches for human friends and a dog wash.

“We ask that you please help us in spreading the word that votes for this project are needed on the PetSafe website and remind everyone to vote daily to give us a fighting chance for this addition to our parks & recreation portfolio.”

The location of the proposed park is 128 FOP Ct. in Houma, near the splash pad.

Feature photo by Ashleigh Robertson