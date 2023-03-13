Terrebonne Parish Regional Training Academy announced POST Basic #41 Graduates

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the recent graduation of the Terrebonne Parish Regional Training Academy, POST Basic #41 Graduating class, which took place on Wednesday, March 9, 2023, at the Terrebonne Parish Rifle Range.

The event saw eight graduates complete the POST required training academy, which was comprised of cadets from two different agencies. These young Officers and Deputies will begin their career with their respective agencies and take the academy-based training learned as a foundation for future growth.

The graduation was a special night, where Sheriff Tim Soignet, newly appointed Chief of the Houma Police Department, Travis Theriot, Administrative Staff, Training Academy staff, family, and friends were in attendance. The event featured Colonel Terry Daigre as the keynote speaker, who delivered a powerful and heartfelt address to all in attendance.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to take an opportunity to recognize the amazing job of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy staff, who dedicate countless hours preparing it’s graduates for a career in Law Enforcement. This team is comprised of employees of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (Capt. Tim Lucas, 1st Lt. Jamie Trahan, Lt. Michael Morrison, Sgt. Taylor Billiot) and the Houma Police Department (PFC Michael “Andy” Scott).

The graduates are as follows:

Abbie Loyd, Houma Police Department, and recipient of the prestigious Academic Award.

Destin Lausen, Houma Police Department, and recipient of the prestigious Firearm and Physical Fitness Award.

David Bourg, Houma Police Department.

Dylan Authement, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Guidry, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Glen Doiron, Houma Police Department.

Steven Foret, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Caleb Locke, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Refresher Graduates:

Lt. Keith Bergeron, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dy. Todd Pope, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Please join us in congratulating the graduates and welcoming them to a career of Community Service.