TPCG reminds residents of fireworks guidelines ahead of July 4th holiday

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Permits Office is reminding residents of the fireworks guidelines ahead of the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

Per Section 8-2 of the Parish Code of Ordinances, these guidelines must be followed:

Know when and where to celebrate. Fireworks can only be used between dusk and 10:00 p.m. on July 4 and only outside of the city limits. It is illegal to sell and/or set off fireworks within the city limits.

Only buy from approved vendors. Have a photo ID ready when purchasing fireworks. You must be 18 or older to purchase fireworks. Vendors will require a photo ID at each sale.

Supervise children. Children under 15 years old must be supervised by an adult 18 years or older when using fireworks.

For questions about fireworks, call the Permit Office at (985) 873-6567. You can also view the ordinances online at https://library.municode.com/la/terrebonne_parish/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTIIPACO_CH8FIPRPR_ARTIINGE&fbclid=IwAR3_7WS4Ihq0cFNvZjbHRL6FIX-aiVxGzWpatFXBSNBIzvc-h1hnf-whWdQ