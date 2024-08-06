Terrebonne Parish Residents Encouraged to Attend Town Hall Meetings

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced a series of upcoming town hall meetings, encouraging residents to attend and participate in discussions about the parish’s progress and plans.

The town hall meetings are scheduled to be held at various locations throughout the parish to promote transparency and foster open communication between the local government and the community. Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron emphasized the importance of these meetings, stating, “We just want to provide the residents the opportunity to ask the parish government questions about what’s going on and the latest information of how we’re working to move Terrebonne Parish forward.”

President Bergeron also mentioned the possibility of recording the meetings and streaming them live on Facebook, ensuring that residents who are unable to attend in person can still participate and stay informed.

“We’ve announced a few dates and locations, but they are not specific for those residents. Feel free if you’re in the area to come by and check them out,” President Bergeron added, welcoming all interested individuals to join the discussions and engage with their local government.

These town hall meetings present a valuable opportunity for Terrebonne Parish residents to voice their concerns, ask questions, and gain insight into the initiatives and efforts aimed at advancing the parish’s development. Residents can play a crucial role in moving Terrebonne Parish forward by actively participating in these meetings.

The dates and specific locations of the town hall meetings are below: