Terrebonne Parish School Board approves one-time 5% salary supplement for employees

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish School Board approved a one-time salary supplement for the 2023/2024 fiscal year for all full-time and regularly-scheduled part time employees.

“The [Finance, Insurance, and Section 16 Lands] Committee recommends that the Board approve and accept a one-time salary supplement for Fiscal Year 2023/2024 in the amount of 5% of each employee’s base salary, for all full-time employees and all regularly scheduled (20 hours per week) part-time employees, employed as of May 1, 2024, pro-rated for those employees with an employment date on or after January 3, 2024,” reads the official statement from the Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting agenda. “Funds to be derived from the American Rescue Plan Act (ESSER III) Fund, payable in May 2024.”

The TPSD Board unanimously approved the motion. Employees affected by this pay raise will see it reflected before schools break for summer vacation.

“I am just very pleased that we can do this for our employees,” said Dr. MayBelle Trahan. “We are finally going to give them what they deserve.”

