Terrebonne Parish school board candidates respond to 13 Points Education Plan

The Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce (HTCC) announced the approval the 13 Points Education Plan. “”The 13 Points Education Plan was a product of our Community Development Committee. They felt that these points were the most important. The initiative is to have an open line of communication with the school board,” said HTCC CEO Nicol Blanchard. “These points have remained consistent since 2018. The original committee had very strong key players including Clyde Hamner, Kristine Strickland Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, Chad Hebert, Debi Benoit, Jason Bergeron, JJ Buquet, Travis Lavigne former Fletcher Technical Community College Chancellor, and Brenda Babin, among others. These members were instrumental in developing the 13 Points Education Plan.”

These 13 Points are valued by the Chamber and part of initiative to communicate with Terrebonne Parish School District and all other educational institutions.

HTCC recognizes that for learning to take place, the safety and security of our students must be a primary concern. The Chamber supports the efficient and effective development and deployment of security and safety measures. HTCC supports greater access in schools to resources in support of mental health issues and troubled youth programs. HTCC supports opportunities for the dedication of resources that recognize and reward excellence in teaching. HTTC supports the development of a well-defined long-term master plan with a clear vision, mission, and goals that provide a framework for decision making. HTCC supports career pathways to train and prepare students for the workforce including internships, apprenticeships, and work-based learning opportunities. HTCC supports opportunities for all educational institutions, pre-K to 12, and post-secondary, to collaborate to best utilize the resources of each organization. HTCC supports Universal Pre-K and agrees with research that shows that students who are given the advantage of attending a pre-K program develop much needed emotional, academic, and social skills they may otherwise lack when entering kindergarten. HTCC recognizes the importance of LUMCON and advocates for the continued development of LUMCON in support of its mission and contributions to the local community. HTCC recognizes the need for greater support from business and industry partners and seeks specific support from these organizations for underperforming schools. HTCC supports the development and implementation of strategies that provide support for new learning methodologies and specifically for additional exposure in schools and teacher training for technological advancements in providing education. HTCC supports the remediation of students who are not college-ready in math, English, and reading during high school. The Chamber further supports the collaboration of the technical college, the region’s university and secondary schools in this process. HTCC recognizes that all children learn differently and that vibrant communities need a variety of educational settings where children can learn, and families can feel confident and comfortable with school options that align with their core beliefs. HTCC recognizes the variety of agencies within the community that is focused on supporting students and their families. The Chamber believes that the coordination of the work of the agencies and the work of the schools will enhance the educational opportunities for all students in the parish.

With the Terrebonne Parish School Board Elections in November, the Houma Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce asked each candidate whether they are in support of the 13 Points Education Plan. Below are the responses received:

Click here for 2022 Terrebonne Parish Fall Election information.