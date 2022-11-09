Robichaux wins District Judge of 17th Judicial District Court, Division A
November 8, 2022
Steven Miller elected as Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D
November 8, 2022

In the election for Terrebonne Parish School Board, the following individuals won the following positions:

 

District 1: RUNOFF
There will be a runoff between Michael “Mike” Lagarde (DEM) 40% (667 votes) and Allison Cressoine Gill (REP) 31% (508 votes). 
Roosevelt “Rosey” Thomas (DEM) received 29% of the votes (487 votes)
*voter turnout: 29%

 

District 2:
Gregory “Dut” Harding (DEM) wins with 60% of the vote (1,219 votes)
Alicia Louise Dove (IND) received 40% (807 votes)
*voter turnout: 31%


 

District 3:
Matthew J. Ford (REP) wins with 56% of the vote (1,459 votes)
Shari Champagne (REP) received 44% (1,165 votes)
*voter turnout: 38.4%

 

District 4:
“Debi” Benoit (REP) wins with 56% of the vote (1,574 votes)
Jax Badeaux (REP) received 44% (1,240 votes)
*voter turnout: 42.1%

 

District 5:
George Crowdus, Jr. (REP) wins with 71% of the vote (1,971 votes)
Wanda Ruffin-Triggs (IND) received 29% (821 votes)
*voter turnout: 40.8%


 

District 6:
Clyde F. Hamner (REP) wins with 73% of the vote (3,709 votes)
Pamela “Pam” Mayet (NOPTY) received 27% (1,404 votes)
*voter turnout: 57.2%

 

 

District 8:
MayBelle Trahan (REP) 75%
Ernest Charles Brown, Sr. (DEM) 25%
*voter turnout: 39.9%

