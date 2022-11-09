In the election for Terrebonne Parish School Board, the following individuals won the following positions:

District 1: RUNOFF

There will be a runoff between Michael “Mike” Lagarde (DEM) 40% (667 votes) and Allison Cressoine Gill (REP) 31% (508 votes).

Roosevelt “Rosey” Thomas (DEM) received 29% of the votes (487 votes)

*voter turnout: 29%

District 2:

Gregory “Dut” Harding (DEM) wins with 60% of the vote (1,219 votes)

Alicia Louise Dove (IND) received 40% (807 votes)

*voter turnout: 31%

District 3:

Matthew J. Ford (REP) wins with 56% of the vote (1,459 votes)

Shari Champagne (REP) received 44% (1,165 votes)

*voter turnout: 38.4%

District 4:

“Debi” Benoit (REP) wins with 56% of the vote (1,574 votes)

Jax Badeaux (REP) received 44% (1,240 votes)

*voter turnout: 42.1%

District 5:

George Crowdus, Jr. (REP) wins with 71% of the vote (1,971 votes)

Wanda Ruffin-Triggs (IND) received 29% (821 votes)

*voter turnout: 40.8%

District 6:

Clyde F. Hamner (REP) wins with 73% of the vote (3,709 votes)

Pamela “Pam” Mayet (NOPTY) received 27% (1,404 votes)

*voter turnout: 57.2%



District 8:

MayBelle Trahan (REP) 75%

Ernest Charles Brown, Sr. (DEM) 25%

*voter turnout: 39.9%