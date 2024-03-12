Terrebonne Parish School Board proclaims March 21, 2024 as “Retired Teachers’ Day”

During their regular meeting on Wednesday, March 5, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish School Board officially proclaimed March 21, 2024 as “Retired Teachers’ Day.”

The proclamation, as read by Terrebonne Parish School District Superintendent Mr. Bubba Orgeron: “Whereas Louisiana’s retired teachers have devoted their careers to the education and training of thousands of Louisiana’s youth; and whereas, Louisiana’s retired teachers have provided job and social skills training for adults throughout the state; and whereas, Louisiana’s retired teachers have rendered valuable services in diverse leadership roles to their communities and institutions throughout their careers, and continue to render such services as retirees;

“And whereas, Louisiana’s retired teachers represent the profession which is given the responsibility of launching the careers of state and national leaders, and for laying the foundations for the welfare of all our society; and whereas, Louisiana’s retired teachers represent a tremendous pool of experience and training which remains dedicated to the betterment of society everywhere; and whereas, Louisiana’s retired teachers represent loyal, patriotic, and concerned citizens which provides a dedicated and dependable support to the leaders in our community.”

The proclamation was received by several members of the Terrebonne chapter of the Louisiana Retired Teacher’s Association (RTA).

“I’m so thankful that you have accepted March 21 as our day of recognition, and we thank you so much for this honor,” said Karen Dusenberry with Terrebonne RTA. “We graciously accept this proclamation and God Bless.”

