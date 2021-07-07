Terrebonne Parish School Board Recap: July 6, 2021

The Terrebonne Parish School Board met on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The following members were present: President Gregory Harding, Michael LaGarde, Matthew Ford, Debi Benoit, Stacy Solet, Clyde Hamner, Vice President Dr. MayBelle Trahan and Dane Voisin. Roger DeHart was absent.

All of the following recommendations were unanimously approved by the Board unless otherwise noted:

FINANCE, INSURANCE, AND SECTION 16 LANDS COMMITTEE

RECOMMENDATION NO. 1 The Committee recommends that the Board accept the proposal form Marc Harris (Agent of Record), underwritten by Mutual of Omaha, for Student Accident Insurance, including Volunteer Workers, with limits of $25,000.00 per accident, and Catastrophic Athletic Accident Insurance underwritten by Zurich Insurance Co., with limits of $1,000,000.00, effective August 1, 2021, with an annual premium of $188,106.00.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 2 The Committee recommends that the Board accept the proposal from Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. (USI, Broker of Record) for Crime Insurance, increasing limits to $100,000.00 and with additional limits of $150,000.00 on key personnel, subject to a $1,000.00 deductible, effective July 29, 2021, with an annual premium in the amount of $6,975.00.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 3 The Committee recommends that the Board accept the proposal from Mercer Consumer for Student Nurse Professional Liability Insurance, with limits of $1,000,000.00 with a $3,000,000.00 aggregate per any one student, with an annual premium of approximately $824.00.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 4 The Committee recommends that the Board accept the lowest bid received, meeting all specifications, for Ink and Toner Cartridges from The Tree House, PO Box 413, Norwood, MA 02062, for a twelve (12) month period beginning July 1, 2021, with the option to renew for two (2) additional one (1) year periods under the same terms and conditions, and upon mutual agreement between the Terrebonne Parish School Board and The Tree House.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 5 The Committee recommends that the Board adopt the following 2020/2021 original budgets for the Special Revenue Funds: CLICK HERE

RECOMMENDATION NO. 6 The Committee recommends that the Board adopt the following 2020/2021 revised budgets for the Special Revenue Funds: CLICK HERE

RECOMMENDATION NO. 7 The Committee recommends that the Board adopt, as presented, the Final 2020/2021 Budgets for the designated funds, that the Board allow the final budgets for the funds be deemed a variable budget with estimated revenues set equal to actual revenues, provided that such revenues do not exceed those approved by the Board and/or State or Federal regulatory authorities, and further, that the final budget for appropriations be set equal to amounts actually expended, provided that such expenditures do not exceed those approved by the Board and/or State or Federal regulatory authorities: CLICk HERE.

The EDUCATION, TECHNOLOGY, AND POLICY COMMITTEE

RECOMMENDATION NO. 1 The Committee recommends that the Board approve, as presented, the Interagency Agreement between Terrebonne Parish School Board and the Terrebonne Parish Head Start Program for the 2021-2022 School Year and authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto.

The BUILDINGS, FOOD SERVICE, AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

RECOMMENDATION NO. 1 The Committee recommends that the Board approve the renewal of the Intergovernmental Agreement, as presented, between Terrebonne Parish School Board and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Head Start Program, under the same terms and conditions, for preparation of meals at Legion Park Elementary School, Gibson Elementary School, Schriever Elementary School, and Southdown Elementary School beginning July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, and further, authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 2 The Committee recommends that the Board declare four (4) vacant lots located at 114 Myrtle Street (Lots 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 2, Elizabeth Place), as surplus, authorize the Superintendent to have the property appraised, authorize the sale of said property in accordance with applicable laws, all transactions subject to Board attorney review and approval; and further, authorize the Board president and/or Superintendent to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 3 The Committee recommends that the Board accept the lowest responsible bid received, meeting all specifications, for the South Terrebonne High School Gym Roof Replacement, from Edward J. Laperouse Metal Works, Inc., P.O. Box 9017, Houma, LA, 70361, for a total base bid of $173,891.00, subject to timely receipt of all required post-bid documentation, monies to be derived from the Building Fund; and further, authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto.