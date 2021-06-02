Terrebonne Parish School Board Recap: June 1, 2021

The Terrebonne Parish School Board met on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The following members were present: Michael LaGarde, Matthew Ford, Debi Benoit, Stacy Solet, Clyde Hamner, Roger Dale DeHart, Vice President Dr. MayBelle Trahan and Dane Voisin.

The following motions were unanimously approved unless otherwise noted:

The BUILDINGS, FOOD SERVICE, AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

RECOMMENDATION NO. 1

The Committee recommends that the Board renew the contract with S.T.A.T. Waste Stream Services, Inc., under the same terms and conditions as the current contract, for five (5) years beginning July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026, and further, authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 2

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the Custodial Chemical Contract with Economical Janitorial and Paper Supply, P. O. Box 23607, New Orleans, LA, 70183, at the current rates, for a twelve (12) month period, from June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022, under the same terms and conditions, and upon mutual agreement between Terrebonne Parish School Board and Economical Janitorial and Paper Supply.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 3

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the Kitchen Hood Inspection Contract with Safeworx Safety Solutions, LLC, 195 Corporate Drive, Houma, LA, 70360, at the current rates, for a twelve (12) month period, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, under the same terms and conditions, and upon mutual agreement between Terrebonne Parish School Board and Safeworx Safety Solutions.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 4

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the Fire Extinguisher Contract with Safeworx Safety Solutions, LLC, 195 Corporate Drive, Houma, LA, 70360, at the current rates, for a twelve (12) month period, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, under the same terms and conditions, and upon mutual agreement between Terrebonne Parish School Board and Safeworx Safety Solutions.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 5

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the service contract with Republic Services, under the same terms and conditions as the current contract, for five (5) years beginning July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026, and further, authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 6

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the lowest bids received, meeting all specifications, on Auxiliary Department Materials, Equipment, Supplies, and Services from the following vendors for a period of twelve (12) months from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, with two (2) additional one (1) year options to renew at the same price, terms, and conditions, and allow the Purchasing Department to re advertise those sections where no bid was received:

CLICK HERE TO SEE VENDORS

RECOMMENDATION NO. 7

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the proposals, meeting all specifications, on the Auxiliary Services Request for Proposal for Kitchen Equipment Repair Services (Section 1) and Refrigeration Repair Services (Section 2), from the following vendors, for a period of twelve (12) months (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022), with four (4) twelve (12) month options to extend the contract upon mutual agreement of both Terrebonne Parish School Board and the awarded vendor, under the same terms and conditions:

CLICK HERE TO SEE VENDORS

RECOMMENDATION NO. 8

The Committee recommends that the Board distribute future architectural and engineering service projects through individual contracts with the following firms upon compliance and acceptance of the School Board’s current fee schedule, for a contract time period from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023, and further, authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto:

CLICK HERE TO SEE FIRMS

RECOMMENDATION NO. 9

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the Purchasing Department to advertise for Request for Proposals for a mechanical engineer and/or architect for the HVAC replacement project at Terrebonne High School.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 10

The Committee recommends that the Board approve the request of VICI Hoops, LLC, to waive Policy FILE: E-1.6 Use of School Facilities, relative to the usage fee for Southdown Elementary School’s gym for the 2021-2022 basketball season, starting after June 11, 2021, provided that the necessary insurance, non-profit status, and all other School Board policy requirements are met, and approval is obtained from the school’s principal.

Nays: DeHart, Ford

The FINANCE, INSURANCE, and SECTION 16 LANDS COMMITTEE

RECOMMENDATION NO. 1

The Committee recommends that the Board approve an Audit and Agreed-Upon Procedures Contract with LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors for the years ending June 30, 2021, June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2023, as per the attached summary of charges, and authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 2

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the proposal for Cyber Liability Insurance from Houston Casualty (USI Insurance Services, LLC, Broker of Record), with an annual premium of $19,440.24, subject to a $25,000.00 deductible, with limits of $2,000,000.00, effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 3

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the renewal offer for Excess Casualty Insurance from Lloyd’s Sundicate/Brit Syndication Limited (Arthur J. Gallagher of Louisiana, Inc., Broker of Record) covering Automobile Liability, General Liability, Errors and Omissions Liability, and Sexual Abuse/Harassment Liability, with limits of $1,000,000.00 per occurrence with a $3,000,000.00 General Aggregate limit for General Liability, $1,000,000.00 per accident for Auto Liability, and $1,000,000.00 per claim for Errors and Omissions and Sexual Abuse/Harassment Liability, subject to $300,000.00 Self-Insured Retention, with an annual premium of $199,564.15, rejecting Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Liability and Terrorism, effective July 1, 2021, through July 1, 2022, and further, authorize the Board resident to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 4

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the renewal offer for Boiler and Machinery Insurance from Travelers Insurance Company (Arthur J. Gallagher of Louisiana, Inc., Broker of Record), with an annual premium of $12,861.00, subject to $2,500.00 deductible, effective July 1, 2021, through July 1, 2022.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 5

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the renewal offer for Flood Insurance from Ledet Agency, Inc., through Wright National Flood Insurance Co., effective July 1, 2021, with an estimated annual premium in the amount of $163,182.00.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 6

The Committee recommends that the Board select The Courier to serve as the Official Journal for the Terrebonne Parish School Board, at the current rates, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

Nays: DeHart

RECOMMENDATION NO. 7

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the Office Supply Catalog Contract with Stire Office World, 1060 West Tunnel Boulevard, Houma, LA 70360, at the current rates, for a twelve (12) month period, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, under the same terms and conditions, and upon mutual agreement between Terrebonne Parish School Board and Stire Office World.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 8

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the highest bids received, meeting all specifications, for Hunting and Trapping leases on Section 16 Lands for a five (5) year period, beginning June 1, 2021, through May 31, 2026, allow the Purchasing Department to re-advertise those sections where no bid was received and/or those sections in which leases were surrendered, and further, authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto:

SEE LIST HERE

The EDUCATION, TECHNOLOGY, and POLICY COMMITTEE

RECOMMENDATION NO. 1

The Committee recommends that the Board approve, as presented, revised policy FILE: F-9.16 Retirement.

Revised: May 2021

Ref: La. Rev. Stat. Ann. §§11:133, 11:201 et seq., 11:204, 11:701, 11:76, 11:791, 11:1002, 11:1141, 11:1147, 17:81, 17:425, 17:1231, 42:691; Board minutes, 12-15-98, 6-1-21.

Individual School Board Members

Mr. Gregory Harding – Acknowledgment of Official School Board Member Training Hours Earned for Terrebonne Parish School Board Members (Mr. Michael LaGarde–District 1, Mr. Gregory Harding–District 2, Mr. Matthew Ford–District 3, Mrs. Debi Benoit–District 4, Mrs. Stacy Solet–District 5, Mr. Clyde Hamner–District 6, Mr. Roger Dale DeHart–District 7, Dr. MayBelle Trahan–District 8, and Mr. Dane Voisin–District 9) for Calendar Year 2020 by the Louisiana School Boards Association, in accordance with Act 705

RECOMMENDATION: That the Board acknowledge the official transcript from the Louisiana School Boards Association for the Training Hours earned by Terrebonne Parish School Board Members for Calendar Year 2020, in accordance with Act 705, and further, ordered said acknowledgment spread across the minutes, as follows:

Louisiana School Boards Association

620 Florida Street, Suite 100

Baton Rouge, LA 70801

2020 TRANSCRIPT

Michael LaGarde – District 1 Compliance Status: Compliant

2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 8

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1

Yearly Total: 10 Hours

Gregory Harding – District 2 Compliance Status: Compliant

2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 6.5

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1

Yearly Total: 8.5 Hours

Matthew Ford – District 3 Compliance Status: Compliant 2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 5

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1

Yearly Total: 7 Hours

Debi Benoit – District 4 Compliance Status: Compliant 2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 9

2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 5

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 2.5

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1

Yearly Total: 17.5 Hours

Stacy Solet – District 5 Compliance Status: Compliant 2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 9

2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 5

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1

Yearly Total: 16 Hours

Clyde Hamner – District 6 Compliance Status: Compliant 2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 5.5

2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 15

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 4

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1

Yearly Total: 25.5 Hours

Roger Dale DeHart – District 7 Compliance Status: Compliant 2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 7.5

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1

Yearly Total: 9.5 Hours

Dr. MayBelle Trahan – District 8 Compliance Status: Compliant 2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 8

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 2.5

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1

Yearly Total: 11.5 Hours

Dane Voisin – District 9 Compliance Status: Compliant 2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 9

2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 5

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1

Yearly Total: 16 Hours