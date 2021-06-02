Terrebonne Parish School Board Recap: June 1, 2021

June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021

The Terrebonne Parish School Board met on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The following members were present: Michael LaGarde, Matthew Ford, Debi Benoit, Stacy Solet, Clyde Hamner, Roger Dale DeHart, Vice President Dr. MayBelle Trahan and Dane Voisin. 



The following motions were unanimously approved unless otherwise noted:

The BUILDINGS, FOOD SERVICE, AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE 

RECOMMENDATION NO. 1 


The Committee recommends that the Board renew the contract with  S.T.A.T. Waste Stream Services, Inc., under the same terms and conditions as the current contract, for five (5) years beginning July 1,  2021, through June 30, 2026, and further, authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto. 

RECOMMENDATION NO. 2 

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the Custodial Chemical Contract with Economical Janitorial and  Paper Supply, P. O. Box 23607, New Orleans, LA, 70183, at the current rates, for a twelve (12) month period, from June 1, 2021, through May  31, 2022, under the same terms and conditions, and upon mutual agreement between Terrebonne Parish School Board and Economical  Janitorial and Paper Supply. 



RECOMMENDATION NO. 3 

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the Kitchen Hood Inspection Contract with Safeworx Safety Solutions,  LLC, 195 Corporate Drive, Houma, LA, 70360, at the current rates, for a  twelve (12) month period, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022,  under the same terms and conditions, and upon mutual agreement between Terrebonne Parish School Board and Safeworx Safety  Solutions. 

RECOMMENDATION NO. 4 



The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the Fire Extinguisher Contract with Safeworx Safety Solutions, LLC, 195  Corporate Drive, Houma, LA, 70360, at the current rates, for a twelve  (12) month period, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, under the same terms and conditions, and upon mutual agreement between  Terrebonne Parish School Board and Safeworx Safety Solutions. 

RECOMMENDATION NO. 5 

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the service contract with Republic Services, under the same terms and conditions as the current contract, for five (5) years beginning July 1,  2021, through June 30, 2026, and further, authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto. 



RECOMMENDATION NO. 6 

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the lowest bids  received, meeting all specifications, on Auxiliary Department Materials,  Equipment, Supplies, and Services from the following vendors for a  period of twelve (12) months from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, with  two (2) additional one (1) year options to renew at the same price,  terms, and conditions, and allow the Purchasing Department to re advertise those sections where no bid was received:

CLICK HERE TO SEE VENDORS



RECOMMENDATION NO. 7 

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the proposals,  meeting all specifications, on the Auxiliary Services Request for  Proposal for Kitchen Equipment Repair Services (Section 1) and  Refrigeration Repair Services (Section 2), from the following vendors, for a period of twelve (12) months (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022),  with four (4) twelve (12) month options to extend the contract upon  mutual agreement of both Terrebonne Parish School Board and the  awarded vendor, under the same terms and conditions: 

CLICK HERE TO SEE VENDORS



RECOMMENDATION NO. 8 

The Committee recommends that the Board distribute future  architectural and engineering service projects through individual  contracts with the following firms upon compliance and acceptance  of the School Board’s current fee schedule, for a contract time period  from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023, and further, authorize the  Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto: 

CLICK HERE TO SEE FIRMS



RECOMMENDATION NO. 9 

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the Purchasing  Department to advertise for Request for Proposals for a mechanical engineer and/or architect for the HVAC replacement project at  Terrebonne High School. 

RECOMMENDATION NO. 10 



The Committee recommends that the Board approve the request of  VICI Hoops, LLC, to waive Policy FILE: E-1.6 Use of School Facilities,  relative to the usage fee for Southdown Elementary School’s gym for the 2021-2022 basketball season, starting after June 11, 2021, provided that the necessary insurance, non-profit status, and all other School  Board policy requirements are met, and approval is obtained from the school’s principal. 

Nays: DeHart, Ford

The FINANCE, INSURANCE, and SECTION 16 LANDS COMMITTEE 



RECOMMENDATION NO. 1 

The Committee recommends that the Board approve an Audit and  Agreed-Upon Procedures Contract with LaPorte CPAs & Business  Advisors for the years ending June 30, 2021, June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2023, as per the attached summary of charges, and authorize the  Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto. 

RECOMMENDATION NO. 2 



The Committee recommends that the Board accept the proposal for  Cyber Liability Insurance from Houston Casualty (USI Insurance Services,  LLC, Broker of Record), with an annual premium of $19,440.24, subject to a $25,000.00 deductible, with limits of $2,000,000.00, effective July 1,  2021, through June 30, 2022. 

RECOMMENDATION NO. 3 

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the renewal offer for Excess Casualty Insurance from Lloyd’s Sundicate/Brit Syndication  Limited (Arthur J. Gallagher of Louisiana, Inc., Broker of Record)  covering Automobile Liability, General Liability, Errors and Omissions  Liability, and Sexual Abuse/Harassment Liability, with limits of  $1,000,000.00 per occurrence with a $3,000,000.00 General Aggregate limit for General Liability, $1,000,000.00 per accident for Auto Liability,  and $1,000,000.00 per claim for Errors and Omissions and Sexual  Abuse/Harassment Liability, subject to $300,000.00 Self-Insured  Retention, with an annual premium of $199,564.15, rejecting  Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Liability and Terrorism, effective July 1,  2021, through July 1, 2022, and further, authorize the Board resident to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto. 



RECOMMENDATION NO. 4 

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the renewal offer for Boiler and Machinery Insurance from Travelers Insurance Company  (Arthur J. Gallagher of Louisiana, Inc., Broker of Record), with an annual premium of $12,861.00, subject to $2,500.00 deductible,  effective July 1, 2021, through July 1, 2022.

RECOMMENDATION NO. 5 



The Committee recommends that the Board accept the renewal offer for Flood Insurance from Ledet Agency, Inc., through Wright National  Flood Insurance Co., effective July 1, 2021, with an estimated annual premium in the amount of $163,182.00. 

RECOMMENDATION NO. 6 

The Committee recommends that the Board select The Courier to serve as the Official Journal for the Terrebonne Parish School Board, at the current rates, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.  



Nays: DeHart

RECOMMENDATION NO. 7 

The Committee recommends that the Board authorize the renewal of the Office Supply Catalog Contract with Stire Office World, 1060 West  Tunnel Boulevard, Houma, LA 70360, at the current rates, for a twelve  (12) month period, from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, under the same terms and conditions, and upon mutual agreement between  Terrebonne Parish School Board and Stire Office World. 



RECOMMENDATION NO. 8 

The Committee recommends that the Board accept the highest bids  received, meeting all specifications, for Hunting and Trapping leases on  Section 16 Lands for a five (5) year period, beginning June 1, 2021,  through May 31, 2026, allow the Purchasing Department to re-advertise those sections where no bid was received and/or those sections in which leases were surrendered, and further, authorize the Board president to sign all necessary documents pertaining thereto: 

SEE LIST HERE



The EDUCATION, TECHNOLOGY, and POLICY COMMITTEE  

RECOMMENDATION NO. 1 

The Committee recommends that the Board approve, as presented,  revised policy FILE: F-9.16 Retirement. 



Revised: May 2021 

Ref: La. Rev. Stat. Ann. §§11:133, 11:201 et seq., 11:204, 11:701, 11:76, 11:791, 11:1002, 11:1141, 11:1147, 17:81, 17:425, 17:1231, 42:691;  Board minutes, 12-15-98, 6-1-21

Individual School Board Members 


  1. Mr. Gregory Harding – Acknowledgment of Official School  Board Member Training Hours Earned for Terrebonne Parish  School Board Members (Mr. Michael LaGarde–District 1, Mr.  Gregory Harding–District 2, Mr. Matthew Ford–District 3, Mrs.  Debi Benoit–District 4, Mrs. Stacy Solet–District 5, Mr. Clyde  Hamner–District 6, Mr. Roger Dale DeHart–District 7, Dr.  MayBelle Trahan–District 8, and Mr. Dane Voisin–District 9) for  Calendar Year 2020 by the Louisiana School Boards  Association, in accordance with Act 705 

 

RECOMMENDATION: That the Board acknowledge the official  transcript from the Louisiana School Boards Association for the  Training Hours earned by Terrebonne Parish School Board  Members for Calendar Year 2020, in accordance with Act 705,  and further, ordered said acknowledgment spread across the  minutes, as follows: 

Louisiana School Boards Association 

620 Florida Street, Suite 100 



Baton Rouge, LA 70801 

2020 TRANSCRIPT 

Michael LaGarde – District 1 Compliance Status: Compliant 



2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 8 

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1 

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1 



Yearly Total: 10 Hours 

Gregory Harding – District 2 Compliance Status: Compliant  

2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 6.5 



2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1 

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1 

Yearly Total: 8.5 Hours



Matthew Ford – District 3 Compliance Status: Compliant  2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 5 

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1 

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1 



Yearly Total: 7 Hours 

Debi Benoit – District 4 Compliance Status: Compliant 2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 9 

2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 5 



2020 School System Credit Hrs. 2.5 

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1 

Yearly Total: 17.5 Hours 


Stacy Solet – District 5 Compliance Status: Compliant 2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 9 

2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 5 

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1 



2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1 

Yearly Total: 16 Hours 

Clyde Hamner – District 6 Compliance Status: Compliant  2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 5.5 



2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 15 

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 4 

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1 


Yearly Total: 25.5 Hours 

Roger Dale DeHart – District 7 Compliance Status: Compliant  2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 7.5 

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1 



2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1 

Yearly Total: 9.5 Hours 

Dr. MayBelle Trahan – District 8 Compliance Status: Compliant  2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 8 



2020 School System Credit Hrs. 2.5 

2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1 

Yearly Total: 11.5 Hours 



Dane Voisin – District 9 Compliance Status: Compliant  2020 LSBA Convention Credit Hrs. 9 

2020 Workshop Credit Hrs. 5 

2020 School System Credit Hrs. 1 



2020 Ethics Governance Credit Hr. 1 

Yearly Total: 16 Hours



