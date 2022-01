Terrebonne Parish School District Praises 2021-2022 Teachers and Principals of the Year

“In these times, we have realized something perhaps more than we ever have, that’s the value of a teacher, in a classroom, guiding, supporting, explaining, and modeling for students. That’s where real learning takes place,” said Phillip Martin, Terrebonne Parish School Superintendent. “You guys are my heroes, you have proven why teachers are so valuable, and why teaching is truly a noble profession,” he added.

The following were recognized as the Terrebonne Parish 2021-2022 Teachers and Principals of the Year:

Principals of the Year:

ELEMENTARY

Jennifer Blanchard- Bourg Elementary

MIDDLE/JR. HIGH

Torrey Carter- Oaklawn Middle

HIGH SCHOOL

Marilyn Schwartz-Bayou Cane Adult Education

Teachers of the Year: