Terrebonne Parish School District Released Facility Update

Terrebonne Parish School District released a facility update, providing parents with additional information on the district’s continued Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in schools throughout Terrebonne Parish. The facility update discusses damages each school received due to Ida, debris removal efforts, and the district’s plan for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

“With our Hurricane Ida response and recovery continuing throughout the school district, the initial recovery phase began on September 2 and continued through October, and included activities such as temporary roofs, cleaning and drying out schools, replacing ceiling tiles, air quality testing, and electrical/HVAC repairs.” reads a statement from Terrebonne Parish School District.

TPSD provided the following information in it’s Facility Update:

TEMPORARY CAMPUSES – South Terrebonne High School and Ellender Memorial High Schools

In October, design and planning began on temporary campuses for South Terrebonne and Ellender Memorial High Schools. Bids were received in January and ground breaking for the temporary campuses started in February. Electricity, water, and sewerage lines, as well as internet and telephone lines, will be run to the temporary campuses. Delivery of the temporary buildings will begin in mid-March. Each temporary campus will consist of 5 classroom buildings, an administrative building, a band building, and a cafeteria/library building. All buildings will be connected by a series of covered walkways and will be equipped with air conditioning and heat, restrooms, technology, science labs, and home economics labs. STHS and EMHS students will begin school on their home campuses in August.

TEMPORARY LOCATIONS – Upper Little Caillou and Grand Caillou Elementary

In December, Upper Little Caillou students were moved to East Houma Elementary and Grand Caillou Elementary students were moved to the Elysian Fields school. All students in each school are now together on one campus.

PROJECT MANAGERS

Two Construction Project Managers have been assigned to specific schools/projects to coordinate the activities of the architects and engineers.

ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS

Architects and engineers have been assigned to specific schools/projects, and are continuing the detailed work of estimating the cost of repairs and developing rebuilding/repair plans (scope of work) at all schools for bid advertisement.

ATHLETIC FACILITIES

Work continues on athletic facilities. The outfield fences at the Terrebonne High School and H.L. Bourgeois High School baseball fields were replaced and tennis courts were repaired. Repairs to the South Terrebonne High stadium lights and turf have started, and repairs to the Terrebonne High stadium lights will follow. Arrangements have been made for all spring sports to continue at locations throughout the parish.

RFPs AND BIDS

Additional Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and bids for work and repairs are being prepared and advertised for each specific project. Although the process for preparing, advertising, and awarding RFPs and bids can be a lengthy one, it is required by FEMA and State procurement laws.

LOAN FUNDS

In December, the board approved a loan to assist with funding repairs until FEMA begins to process damage claims. That process was completed in February.

DEBRIS REMOVAL

Debris is being removed from school sites, and downed or damaged trees are being trimmed and/or removed as necessary. This process is expected to be completed by the end of March.

As repairs continue across the district, we continue to struggle with building materials shortages and delays, but progress is happening all around us.

For more information or to view the original document , please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District Facebook page.