Terrebonne Parish School District to hold first-ever Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

This Easter season, ALL schools in the Terrebonne Parish School District will host their first ever Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt for students with disabilities!

“We have been hosting a public Easter egg hunt for children with special needs for a few years, and we had a good turn out and a positive response– but sometimes taking special needs kids to unknown territories can be hard for parents,” explained Erica Lambert, mother of two special needs sons, and an advocate for bringing more accessible events to the Terrebonne Parish area. “Bringing it to the schools will help allow kids from all over the Parish to be able to enjoy it. For me personally, that’s a dream come true.”

Lambert explained why it is so important to have this alternative Easter egg hunt available for those with disabilities. “Special needs children in this community have a hard time participating in Easter egg hunts with neurotypical children– the chaos and commotion is often times too much,” said Lambert. “Children in wheelchairs or other devices often aren’t able to reach the actual eggs themselves. These kids just need extra help and accommodation from parents and friends.” Lambert’s public Easter egg hunt for children with disabilities receives thousands of donated eggs a year and is hosted at the Terrebonne Parish Splash Park, with some eggs even suspended with balloons to make it easier for the kids to grab.

The new Easter egg hunt will be available for all Terrebonne Parish schools (elementary, middle, and high) and will take place this March. Eastside schools will participate in the hunt on March 27, 2024 at South Terrebonne High School, and Westside schools will participate on March 28, 2024 at Terrebonne High School.