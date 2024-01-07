Terrebonne Parish schools announce early dismissal on Jan. 8 due to anticipated weather

Lafourche Parish schools announce early dismissal on Jan. 8 due to anticipated weatherJanuary 7, 2024
Early Dismissal – Monday, January 8, 2024 Due to Inclement Weather Threat
The safety of all employees and students is important to us. Inclement weather tomorrow may cause unsafe road conditions for our buses and employees. Therefore, on Monday, January 8, 2024 all TPSD Schools will dismiss early according to the schedule linked below:
Early Dismissal Bell Schedule Link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19TfJtXgiF2AsFaf_w2kqU8xztSpfMH395ToWFgHuULo/htmlview?usp=sharing&fbclid=IwAR1Ks8QB2uTRIwmd-2tcUZuLYtD_UxeWYg4E2VOBPyqRCfacxQtgqqPx6VM
In addition, all office buildings will close at 12pm. Classes will resume at normal start times on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.