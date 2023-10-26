Terrebonne Parish Schools cultivate healthier futures through Louisiana Fit Kids Program

In a significant step toward promoting student wellness and supporting local farmers, the Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD) is actively participating in the Louisiana Fit Kids program, an initiative aimed at improving nutrition standards and access to healthy foods in schools. The program, operating under the guidelines of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, emphasizes the importance of serving fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables to students.

TPSD’s Child Nutrition Supervisor, Monica Walther MS, RD, LDN, expressed her enthusiasm about the program, stating, “While TPSD has always served fresh fruits and vegetables as much as possible, this program is exciting because it narrows down the fresh foods we serve to local farmers. We will attempt to partner with as many Louisiana farmers as possible.”

The initiative not only fosters partnerships with local farmers but also integrates an educational component known as the Louisiana Harvest of the Month Program. This program showcases locally grown foods in Louisiana schools, institutions, and communities. Each month will focus on promoting one locally grown item, such as strawberries, sweet potatoes, satsumas or other seasonal produce.

Educational activities are organized, ranging from serving local items in meals and snacks to conducting taste tests, displaying informative posters around the school, and providing food education to familiarize students with the featured item. Through these initiatives, TPSD aims to cultivate a culture of health, nutrition, and awareness, ensuring that every student has access to wholesome meals and the knowledge to make nutritious choices.

TPSD is now accepting quotes from local farmers for certain locally grown fruits and vegetables. Interested farmers should reach out to purchasing@tpsd.org by the deadline on October 31, 2023 at 10 a.m.