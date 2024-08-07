Terrebonne Parish Schools See Encouraging Proficiency Growth and Achievement in LEAP Scores

Selected Terrebonne Parish schools were given special recognition at last night’s Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting due to amazing proficiency results regarding LEAP scores.

Superintendent Bubba Orgeron explained that proficiency results include students who scored mastery or advanced on the tests, “Traditionally how they were looked at, it’s going to be different. It’s going to be Mastery and above now,” he explained, “As a district, we were excited to get the scores in.”

He announced the district had grown 2% overall in proficiency, “These schools deserve some special recognition because y’all did so well last year with proficiency,” he proudly said. He noted that overall performance tends to improve as proficiency levels increase, highlighting the schools’ hard work.

The following are the Terrebonne Parish schools that are in the top 15 percent in Louisiana: Mulberry Elementary School 64%

Dularge Elementary School 62%

Bourg Elementary School 53%

Broadmoor Elementary School 53% The following are the Terrebonne Parish schools that have the top Proficiency Growth:

Acadian Elementary School 13%

Grand Caillou Elementary School 11%

Dularge Elementary School 7%

Honduras Elementary School 6%

Lisa Park Elementary School 5%

Upper Little Caillou Elem. School 5%

Southdown Elementary School 5%

Schriever Elementary School 4%

Dularge Elementary former principal Tessie Hebert, who is now retired, said, “These scores are not just a snapshot of one year; these scores are years and years of work.” She highlighted the dedication of the teachers: “These children have come through the ranks with such dedicated and loyal teachers, that’s a number one…that’s what makes our school stand out: the dedication and loyalty of those teachers; it’s what they do every day.”

Jennifer Blanchard was the principal at Bourg and has since joined the Broadmoor Elementary staff. Both schools were recognized at the meeting, “Honestly, when I went to Broadmoor, I met with Michelle Chaisson, our assistant principal, right away…when the scores came in, we were able to look at those scores together. It’s obvious that the teachers at Broadmoor are a very professional staff, a very knowledgable staff, and they’re super dedicated,” she expressed. She touted the dedication of coming together to aid in the growth of the students for both schools, “The same is true for Bourg. Those teachers love those kids, they know those students, they call them their babies, and it is obvious they have embraced those children and will do whatever is necessary to grow those kids. Both schools are phenomenal, and I have been blessed.”