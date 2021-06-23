Terrebonne Parish Schools Superintendent to retire after upcoming school year

Philip Martin, Superintendent of the Terrebonne Parish School District, will retire after the 2021-2022 school year.

“There’s a time for everything, and it’s just time,” he said. “I still enjoy my job. I still like working with all the people we work with, and I like serving children. But after 14 years [when the upcoming school year ends], it’s probably time to close that chapter and move on to another one.”

Martin announced his retirement to the Terrebonne Parish School Board during his evaluation on Tuesday. “I wanted to give the board a year…to devise an exit plan and begin preparing for my replacement,” he said.

In September of 2020, the board extended Martin’s contract by 18 months; it ends in June 2022.

A member of the district for over 40 years, Martin held many positions, from teacher to administration. “I think I’ve held every job there is to hold in the school system, and I’ve loved every one,” he said. “…It’s been an honor and a privilege, and I feel very fortunate to be able to do something that I love doing for so long.”